Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 788,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,260 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies comprises about 3.1% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.31% of SS&C Technologies worth $45,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 723.8% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Shares of SSNC stock traded up $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $47.35. 12,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,882. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.43 and a 200 day moving average of $60.78. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

