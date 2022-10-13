Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,906,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,526,000 after buying an additional 22,265 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 74,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,327,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,313,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:TPL traded up $25.55 on Thursday, reaching $2,080.92. The stock had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,543. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,802.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1,620.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.91. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $946.29 and a 12-month high of $2,076.12.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $176.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.57 EPS for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.47%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

