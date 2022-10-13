Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New $198,000 Investment in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miura Global Management LLC increased its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 3,020,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,286,000 after acquiring an additional 902,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 555.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 60,125 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 45,420 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 514.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

CTKB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

In other news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $44,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,923.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Cytek Biosciences news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $236,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,064,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,402,029.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $44,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 130,500 shares of company stock worth $1,748,880 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

CTKB stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.47. 9,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,078. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.34 million. Cytek Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 1.28%.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

