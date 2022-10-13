Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases 4,536 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,010,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 299,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,032 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of OneMain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

OneMain Stock Up 3.9 %

OMF traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.43. 18,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,017. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.72. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.61.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.03). OneMain had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.37%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.17%.

Insider Transactions at OneMain

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,150 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,936 shares in the company, valued at $12,530,666.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

