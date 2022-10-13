Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 742,200 shares, a growth of 767.1% from the September 15th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of COSM stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69. Cosmos has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72.

Cosmos (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter. Cosmos had a negative return on equity of 112.91% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cosmos stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cosmos Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:COSM Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Cosmos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Cosmos Holdings Inc operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, health care, baby products, medical devices, and other products through its distribution channels and an ecommerce market place.

