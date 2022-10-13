Cosmos Price Hits $11.35 on Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $11.35 or 0.00059552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.25 billion and $195.42 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00081260 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000528 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015940 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00025631 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000333 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007553 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000251 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00008095 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos (ATOM) is a cryptocurrency . Cosmos has a current supply of 0 with 286,370,297 in circulation. The last known price of Cosmos is 12.04821125 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 347 active market(s) with $207,149,986.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cosmos.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

