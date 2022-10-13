CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CSGP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.33.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.63. 133,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,344,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 11.95. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.51.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $536.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.00 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,362,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,814,000 after buying an additional 4,271,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,035,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,318,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,462 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,742,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,607 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

