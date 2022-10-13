COTI Trading 18.6% Lower This Week (COTI)

COTI (COTI) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. COTI has a market capitalization of $83.36 million and approximately $10.01 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0960 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, COTI has traded down 18.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

COTI Profile

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COTI’s official website is coti.io. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling COTI

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability.The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

