Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires New Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KFY. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 22.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 4.1% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,750,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on KFY. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Korn Ferry Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:KFY opened at $50.58 on Thursday. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

