Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys 5,174 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,633 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 27.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 34,866 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 20.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter valued at $277,000. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 5.9% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at $54,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BZH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Down 1.4 %

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $324.90 million, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 13.55. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $23.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average of $13.99.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $526.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.33 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 8.76%. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

