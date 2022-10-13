Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $122,000 Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Encore Wire by 2.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Encore Wire by 1.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 16.2% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 22,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $128.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.28. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.39 and a fifty-two week high of $151.64.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $6.56. The business had revenue of $838.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.08 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 23.24%. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WIRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Encore Wire in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Encore Wire from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

