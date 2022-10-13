Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $128,000 Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,483 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

NYSE TMHC opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.23. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, CFO Louis Steffens acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $253,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,467.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Articles

