Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $122,000 Investment in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,410,000 after acquiring an additional 82,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Green Plains by 31.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,667,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,742,000 after purchasing an additional 88,056 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Green Plains by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,805,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,003,000 after purchasing an additional 76,362 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Green Plains by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,655,000 after buying an additional 89,785 shares during the last quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Green Plains from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.
Green Plains Stock Down 0.2 %
Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.25. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Green Plains Profile
Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.
