Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $123,000 Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,721 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $93.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.42. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $90.27 and a 12 month high of $174.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.97 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

