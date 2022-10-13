Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,257,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 27,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Donald R. Parfet purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $201,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,527.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Kelly Services Stock Up 0.1 %
Kelly Services stock opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68. Kelly Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $541.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.06.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kelly Services Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.
Kelly Services Company Profile
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kelly Services (KELYA)
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KELYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.