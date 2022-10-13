Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 3,039 Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 936,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,166,000 after acquiring an additional 185,842 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,193,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $52.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $74.93.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

