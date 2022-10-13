Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes $124,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 365.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.78.

NYSE:AMP opened at $263.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.84.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.01%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

