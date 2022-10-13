Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes $126,000 Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $30,323,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $19,757,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2,238.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 418,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,450,000 after buying an additional 400,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,073,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,299,000 after buying an additional 382,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $15,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPR shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.91.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $23.29 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.01.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 88.69% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

