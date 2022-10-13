Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,064,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,286,000 after purchasing an additional 269,900 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 31.9% during the first quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 7,524,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,460 shares during the period. Philosophy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 145.8% during the first quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,830 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,385,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,297,000 after purchasing an additional 38,336 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,578,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 139,101 shares during the period. 55.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BGC Partners in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

BGCP stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.51. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.64.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $435.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.40 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 49.77% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

