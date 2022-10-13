Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) PT Lowered to €35.00 at Societe Generale

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Societe Generale from €37.00 ($37.76) to €35.00 ($35.71) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

COVTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank lowered Covestro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Covestro from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Oddo Bhf downgraded Covestro from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Covestro from €40.00 ($40.82) to €31.00 ($31.63) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Covestro from €34.00 ($34.69) to €32.00 ($32.65) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.56.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $15.81 on Monday. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro ( OTCMKTS:COVTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Covestro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Covestro will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.