Cowen Trims Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Target Price to $69.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Cowen to $69.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $57.41. 319,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,017,279. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.26. The stock has a market cap of $78.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.