Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $1,760,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 14.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 739,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,810,000 after purchasing an additional 95,403 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 25.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRL. Citigroup cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $94.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $149.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.93 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.71%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

