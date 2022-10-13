Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 100,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 34,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $224.30. The company had a trading volume of 195,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,540. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.30 and a 200-day moving average of $244.14.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

