Credit Suisse Group Cuts ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Price Target to $5.50

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $5.50 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

Shares of ARR stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $4.86. 179,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,451,990. The company has a market cap of $557.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $11.11.

Institutional Trading of ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 89.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,123,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,637,000 after buying an additional 2,118,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,403,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,388,000 after buying an additional 911,850 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,871,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,922,000 after buying an additional 762,209 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,341,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,069,000 after buying an additional 455,550 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 301,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 228,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

