Credit Suisse Group Cuts Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $38.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SYF. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:SYF traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $32.37. The stock had a trading volume of 165,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,795,915. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.38. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,846,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,665,537,000 after buying an additional 1,102,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,547,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,077,000 after purchasing an additional 423,606 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,971,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,720,000 after acquiring an additional 470,937 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,281,000 after buying an additional 1,635,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.