Credit Suisse Group Raises Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$7.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.25 to C$8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.43.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CG traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,254. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.75.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$213.99 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.8947826 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

