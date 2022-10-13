Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “$54.00” Price Target for Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.74.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $40.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citigroup has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $73.22. The firm has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

