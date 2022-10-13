Credit Suisse Group Trims Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Target Price to $4.25

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $4.25 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.40% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.95.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.21. 463,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,955,152. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $6.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

(Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.