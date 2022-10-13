Creditcoin (CTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10.19 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $73.09 million and approximately $10.19 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001320 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00018736 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin (CTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Creditcoin has a current supply of 599,999,997 with 207,254,279 in circulation. The last known price of Creditcoin is 0.35136568 USD and is down -13.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $10,218,520.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://creditcoin.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

