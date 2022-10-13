Crew Capital Management Ltd. Sells 150 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 1.0% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 206.2% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 726.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at $33,189,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,905,729. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.32 and a 200 day moving average of $74.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

