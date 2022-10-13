Critical Review: Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) versus Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) and Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and Grove Collaborative, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0 2 6 0 2.75 Grove Collaborative 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 153.62%. Grove Collaborative has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 624.64%. Given Grove Collaborative’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grove Collaborative is more favorable than Lulu’s Fashion Lounge.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0.70% 12,267.49% 89.34% Grove Collaborative N/A N/A -10.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and Grove Collaborative’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

52.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Grove Collaborative shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and Grove Collaborative’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lulu’s Fashion Lounge $375.63 million 0.57 $2.05 million ($4.36) -1.27 Grove Collaborative N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A

Grove Collaborative has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lulu’s Fashion Lounge.

Summary

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge beats Grove Collaborative on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms. The company primarily serves Millennial and Gen Z women. Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products for households. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

