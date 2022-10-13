Cronos Market Cap Reaches $2.49 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.49 billion and $33.43 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can currently be bought for $0.0984 or 0.00000525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00079719 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00058198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00015355 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00025741 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000322 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001456 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007212 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cronos (CRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cronos has a current supply of 30,263,013,692 with 25,263,013,692 in circulation. The last known price of Cronos is 0.10068098 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $20,845,319.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.crypto.com/en/chain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

