Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.00 million-$625.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.51 million. Cross Country Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:CCRN traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $31.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.90. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.74.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 60.23%. The company had revenue of $753.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.57 million. Analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Cross Country Healthcare

CCRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.20.

In other news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 44,357 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,285,909.43. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 170,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,405.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $426,297.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,251.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 44,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,285,909.43. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 170,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,405.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,694. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cross Country Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 181.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 15,365 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 9.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 57.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.