Cross Staff Investments Inc Cuts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cross Staff Investments Inc lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,195 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $69,728,000 after acquiring an additional 60,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded up $4.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.48. The stock had a trading volume of 157,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,052,732. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $66.06 and a one year high of $124.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.16.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

