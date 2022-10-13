Cross Staff Investments Inc Decreases Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cross Staff Investments Inc cut its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,230 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up 1.3% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $391,652,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $325,176,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 145.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,423,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,899 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 238.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,113,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $293,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,151,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $437,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,577 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LNG stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.52. 85,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424,338. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.85 and a 12 month high of $178.62. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.91.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

