Cross Staff Investments Inc Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,156 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Devon Energy Trading Up 3.4 %

Devon Energy stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.74. 283,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,720,690. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.68%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

