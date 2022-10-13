Cross Staff Investments Inc Lowers Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cross Staff Investments Inc reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 38,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 236,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 13,413 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 243.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.76. 18,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,163. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.25. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

