Cross Staff Investments Inc Lowers Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cross Staff Investments Inc cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,978 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $1,112,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $691,000. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $1,815,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Down 0.8 %

TGT stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.99. 111,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,281,781. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.49. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

