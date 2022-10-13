Cross Staff Investments Inc Reduces Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cross Staff Investments Inc reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 11.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Duke Energy by 39.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 151.1% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $207,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $86.43. The company had a trading volume of 301,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,608. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.76. The stock has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.91 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $851,018. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

