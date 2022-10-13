Cross Staff Investments Inc Sells 251,140 Shares of GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)

Cross Staff Investments Inc cut its stake in GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,140 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in GreenBox POS were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBOX. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS during the first quarter worth $56,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS during the first quarter worth $139,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GreenBox POS by 37.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 28,092 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of GreenBox POS by 19.5% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 107,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of GreenBox POS by 19.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 135,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 21,995 shares during the last quarter. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GreenBox POS Stock Performance

Shares of GreenBox POS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.96. 1,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.17. GreenBox POS has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90.

GreenBox POS Company Profile

GreenBox POS ( NASDAQ:GBOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 million. GreenBox POS had a negative net margin of 88.73% and a negative return on equity of 47.50%. Equities research analysts expect that GreenBox POS will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality.

