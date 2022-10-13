Cross Staff Investments Inc Sells 274 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cross Staff Investments Inc decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Cowa LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $224.81. The stock had a trading volume of 18,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,733. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.69. The company has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.55.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.