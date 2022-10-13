Cross Staff Investments Inc Sells 668 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cross Staff Investments Inc trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $86.38. 67,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,993,889. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.79. The stock has a market cap of $133.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

