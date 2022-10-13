Cross Staff Investments Inc Trims Holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

Cross Staff Investments Inc cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc owned 0.36% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVIP. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 53.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Stock Performance

GVIP stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.20. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,645. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a one year low of $66.03 and a one year high of $106.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.36.

