Cross Staff Investments Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Cross Staff Investments Inc cut its holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 92.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 366,112 shares during the period. Comstock Resources comprises 5.3% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 103,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 61,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 28,673 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. 34.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, VP Patrick Mcgough purchased 28,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $427,968.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 92,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,943.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Morris E. Foster purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $145,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 152,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,887.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Patrick Mcgough acquired 28,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $427,968.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 92,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,943.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 150,800 shares of company stock worth $2,719,648. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRK traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.43. 59,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,990,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.56. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $946.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.80 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 63.77%. Comstock Resources’s revenue was up 175.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.