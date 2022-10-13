Cross Staff Investments Inc Trims Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cross Staff Investments Inc cut its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,611,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,592,646,000 after buying an additional 90,333 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,175,168,000 after buying an additional 555,419 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,313,000 after buying an additional 723,042 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,643,000 after buying an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,254,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,227,000 after buying an additional 174,062 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MCO stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $240.83. 32,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,264. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.22 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moody’s from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.93.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.