Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,977 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $13,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 33.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth $63,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 260.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

NYSE TRI traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,584. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $123.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.26. The company has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 183.51%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

