Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 530 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Quest Diagnostics worth $15,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $524,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 515.2% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,410 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 27,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 480.4% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 98,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 81,873 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.13. 25,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,165. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.09 and its 200-day moving average is $133.68. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

