Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,018 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $879,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $1,182,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $503,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.65. 493,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,304,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.38 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.88. The company has a market capitalization of $126.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

