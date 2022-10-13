Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $21.35 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 651,409 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 91,312 shares during the quarter. HP comprises about 0.6% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of HP worth $21,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in HP by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in HP by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.79.

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.01. 382,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,324,592. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average is $33.35.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

