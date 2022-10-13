Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $38.99 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,687,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,459,036. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.56 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.51.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.46.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

